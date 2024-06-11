Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, launched Krystalpalooza, a summer-long celebration featuring daily deals designed to bring its guests good vibes, variety and delicious offerings at an exceptional value. Throughout the summer, guests can enjoy a variety of special offers available both in-store and online.
The Krystalpalooza lineup includes:
- Munchie Monday: Free Cheese Krystal with any Combo purchase
- Treat Yourself Tuesday: Free 10-count Glaze Bomb with Cheese Sackful
- Wake-Up Wednesday: Free upgrade to a medium drink and tots with the purchase of any Breakfast Combo
- Thirsty Thursday: BOGO $1 Small, Medium, Large Drinks (excludes Roadie and Strawberry Lemonade)
- FRY-Day: Free Chili Cheese Fry with purchase of Original or Cheese Sackful or Steamer Pack (Combos included)
- Sackful Saturday: $12 Original Sackfuls and $15 Cheese Sackfuls
- Sunrise Sunday: $5 Sunriser Combos (original and bacon)
“Our daily deals are about delivering exceptional value and making Krystal a go-to destination for our guests throughout the summer,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Krystal’s Senior Director of Marketing. “Krystalpalooza is our unique way of sharing Krystal favorites at a great price with our fans while rewarding them for their loyalty and love of our delicious food.”
The brand is also introducing several limited-time offers throughout the summer to celebrate the season across all Krystal locations:
- Strawberry Lemonade: Starting at $2.89, this drink combines the zest of Minute Maid lemonade with the flavor of sweet, ripe strawberries
- Krystal Value Deals: Featuring the $4.99 Krystal Meal (2 Krystals, Small Fry, Small Drink), the Daybreak Duo Combo and the Breakfast Combo
- Limited Edition Coca-Cola NASCAR Roadie Cup: Scan the QR code on the cup to enter for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience in Las Vegas
- Feed the Fam: This $15.99 Family Meal Deal includes 4 Krystals, 4 Pups and 4 Small Fries
“We’ve had tremendous success with our $4.99 Krystal Meal Deal, and based on our guests’ enthusiastic feedback, we’re extending the offer through the end of June,” said Stoehr. “Whether you’re dining in or using the drive-thru, we invite you to take advantage of all our summertime deals to enjoy a meal at Krystal!”
Guests can sign up for Club Krystal, Krystal’s SMS program, by texting PALOOZA to 94258 for updates on offers and exclusive deals.