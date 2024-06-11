Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, launched Krystalpalooza, a summer-long celebration featuring daily deals designed to bring its guests good vibes, variety and delicious offerings at an exceptional value. Throughout the summer, guests can enjoy a variety of special offers available both in-store and online.

The Krystalpalooza lineup includes:

Munchie Monday: Free Cheese Krystal with any Combo purchase

Free Cheese Krystal with any Combo purchase Treat Yourself Tuesday: Free 10-count Glaze Bomb with Cheese Sackful

Free 10-count Glaze Bomb with Cheese Sackful Wake-Up Wednesday: Free upgrade to a medium drink and tots with the purchase of any Breakfast Combo

Free upgrade to a medium drink and tots with the purchase of any Breakfast Combo Thirsty Thursday: BOGO $1 Small, Medium, Large Drinks (excludes Roadie and Strawberry Lemonade)

BOGO $1 Small, Medium, Large Drinks (excludes Roadie and Strawberry Lemonade) FRY-Day: Free Chili Cheese Fry with purchase of Original or Cheese Sackful or Steamer Pack (Combos included)

Free Chili Cheese Fry with purchase of Original or Cheese Sackful or Steamer Pack (Combos included) Sackful Saturday: $12 Original Sackfuls and $15 Cheese Sackfuls

$12 Original Sackfuls and $15 Cheese Sackfuls Sunrise Sunday: $5 Sunriser Combos (original and bacon)

“Our daily deals are about delivering exceptional value and making Krystal a go-to destination for our guests throughout the summer,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Krystal’s Senior Director of Marketing. “Krystalpalooza is our unique way of sharing Krystal favorites at a great price with our fans while rewarding them for their loyalty and love of our delicious food.”

The brand is also introducing several limited-time offers throughout the summer to celebrate the season across all Krystal locations:

Strawberry Lemonade: Starting at $2.89, this drink combines the zest of Minute Maid lemonade with the flavor of sweet, ripe strawberries

Krystal Value Deals: Featuring the $4.99 Krystal Meal (2 Krystals, Small Fry, Small Drink), the Daybreak Duo Combo and the Breakfast Combo

Featuring the $4.99 Krystal Meal (2 Krystals, Small Fry, Small Drink), the Daybreak Duo Combo and the Breakfast Combo Limited Edition Coca-Cola NASCAR Roadie Cup: Scan the QR code on the cup to enter for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience in Las Vegas

Scan the QR code on the cup to enter for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience in Las Vegas Feed the Fam: This $15.99 Family Meal Deal includes 4 Krystals, 4 Pups and 4 Small Fries

“We’ve had tremendous success with our $4.99 Krystal Meal Deal, and based on our guests’ enthusiastic feedback, we’re extending the offer through the end of June,” said Stoehr. “Whether you’re dining in or using the drive-thru, we invite you to take advantage of all our summertime deals to enjoy a meal at Krystal!”

Guests can sign up for Club Krystal, Krystal’s SMS program, by texting PALOOZA to 94258 for updates on offers and exclusive deals.