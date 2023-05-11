Krystal Offering BOGO Deal on National Slider Day

Krystal Restaurants is serving up a Buy One Get One Slider Deal to celebrate National Slider Day on May 15. Guests will get double the enjoyment for the price of one on either Original Krystal or Cheese Krystal.

Krystal is celebrating what originally made the brand famous 90 years ago, the original Krystal slider. Krystal opened during the Great Depression as Rody Davenport Jr. and J. Glenn Sherrill wanted to provide high-quality food at an affordable price.

The BOGO Slider Deal on National Slider Day celebrates the roots of the brand by continuing to feed people at an affordable price. The Krystal slider is grilled to perfection and topped with diced onions, mustard, and a slice of dill pickle, served on a signature steamed bun.

“Our iconic square burger is perfect for snacking, or you can enjoy it as a meal with our crispy fries or tots and a refreshing drink,” says Kaitlin Stoehr, Director of Brand Marketing at Krystal Restaurants, LLC. “We believe that value helps make the meal and that is why on National Slider Day, guests will have double the satisfaction at the same great price.”

The one-day-only offer is available only on orders through Krystal.com or using the Krystal mobile app. Guests must use code SLIDERDAY to receive offer. Want to have access to Krystal right at your fingertips? Download the official Krystal app for free from the App Store or Google Play.