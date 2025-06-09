The South’s original slider spot is sliding back into South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Krystal, the fast-food icon known for its square sliders, crispy fries and crave-worthy comfort food, will open a new location at 1222 Bell Highway in Walterboro, marking its fifth location in the Palmetto State.

Doors will officially open in July, with the exact date to be announced. A family-friendly grand opening celebration will follow. Guests can expect the full Krystal experience, including signature small, square burgers — like Cheese Krystals, Double Krystals, Jumbo Chicken Tenders, Bacon & Cheese Krystals and the Smash’d & Stack’d Burger — plus Pups (hot dogs), Chiks (chicken sandwiches), breakfast options, value packs and combo meals. Both dine-in and drive-thru service will be available.

The Walterboro restaurant follows the successful December 2024 opening of Krystal’s Orangeburg location in partnership with Charlamagne Tha God, and marks the brand’s continued expansion across the state. It joins existing South Carolina restaurants in North Augusta, Aiken, Gaffney and Orangeburg.

“As we grow in South Carolina, our focus is on creating meaningful connections with our guests and our team,” said Amanda Hyde, Senior Vice President of Operations for Krystal. “That means more than great food. It’s about greeting guests by name, handing over every order with care and creating an environment where team members feel empowered to deliver true hospitality.”

Now Hiring: Join the Krystal Crew

Krystal is hosting an in-person hiring event on Wednesday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new Walterboro location. The team aims to hire 40 new employees for all shifts.

Applicants should bring a valid ID and Social Security number. No prior experience is required — just a passion for great food and service.

Founded in 1932, Krystal has remained a Southern staple for more than 90 years, evolving with the times while staying rooted in warm hospitality and craveable, familiar flavors.