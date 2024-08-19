Krystal continues its rapid expansion with the grand opening of its new East Chattanooga restaurant. Operated by WAC Enterprises, this marks the 93rd Krystal location for the franchisee group, which has been breaking records with recent openings.

Strategically positioned on Brainerd Road with quick access to the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, the new Krystal offers convenience for both locals and visitors. Just minutes from Downtown Chattanooga, this prime spot ensures that even more customers can experience Krystal’s beloved classic menu.

Brainerd Road follows WAC Enterprises’ successful opening in Arab, Alabama, where their latest Krystal set a new single-store sales record for the brand. On its opening day, Krystal experienced drive-thru lines stretching down the road—a clear testament to its enduring popularity and WAC’s operational excellence.

“Our success in Arab revealed just how much people love Krystal, and we’re looking forward to continuing that same momentum to serve more loyal guests and create new fans in Chattanooga,” said John Jones, franchisee and partner at WAC Enterprises.

For over 30 years, WAC Enterprises, led by Jones along with Wayne and Carole Hale, has been a key player in Krystal’s franchise network. As Krystal’s first and largest franchisee, WAC has been instrumental in shaping the brand’s growth and expanding its reach across the South. Their latest milestone opening in Chattanooga further enhances Krystal’s footprint in Tennessee and WAC’s impressive portfolio. The group has recently acquired corporate locations in addition to eight other existing locations earlier this month. They have four additional locations in development and a total of 16 more locations to be built.

Grand opening celebrations on Monday, Aug. 19, will include a spin-the-wheel offer with exclusive giveaways of food and Krystal swag, along with a drawing for free Krystal for a year. The drawing will be open in-store for two weeks before a winner is selected. Krystal will also introduce the limited-time Tailgate menu, featuring a Sackful of 12 Krystals for just $12—perfect timing to kick off football season.

“We’re proud to see WAC Enterprises leading the way in our expansion efforts,” said Kristen Hohl, SPB Hospitality’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Their commitment to bringing Krystal’s delicious, one-of-a-kind sliders to more communities is evident with each new opening. This new location in Chattanooga is an exciting step forward in sharing what makes Krystal special with even more Kraving fans.”

The new Krystal on Brainerd Road is open seven days a week, welcoming guests from 6 a.m. to midnight. Customers can enjoy the brand’s craveable menu items either in-store or through the convenient drive-thru.