Krystal Promotes New Sunriser Breakfast Sandwich with MTV Co-Founder Les Garland

Following its "Side Chik" spot with Charlamagne Tha God, the brand is continuing to make heads turn with its newest commercial about its New Sunriser Breakfast Sandwich featuring online personality Libbie Higgins, and Co-Founder of networks including MTV, VH1, The Box Television Network, and College Television Network, Les Garland.

Krystal's in-house created spot is going against the traditional hamburger chain commercial, which typically showcases models eating sandwiches too big to hold, by celebrating the larger-than-life personalities their fans know and love. Both Higgins and Garland team up to deliver a big laugh in the upcoming commercial, which is set to be released on January 17.

Not to mention, the restaurant is also expanding its breakfast options with the New Sunriser, which includes savory sausage topped with cheese and the new fried egg, and the Chik Biscuit, a thicker, juicier, crispy fried whole-breast Chik served on Krystal’s classic flaky biscuit.