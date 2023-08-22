Krystal Releases New Text Loyalty Program Called 'Club Krystal'

Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is making a call for guests to join Club Krystal. Sign up for Krystal’s new text loyalty program before Thursday, August 31, 2023, to receive BOGO Krystals (Buy One, Get One free). This exclusive offer is available only for new Club Krystal members. Simply text GIMME to 94258 to join the club and receive the offer.

“We love to reward our loyal fans and this BOGO deal is just one way to show our appreciation,” says Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “We are excited to offer a great deal on our iconic Krystal sliders to our guests for joining our new text message marketing program. Being part of Club Krystal gives subscribers access to exclusive deals like this BOGO Krystal offer.”

The BOGO Krystal deal is good for all new Club Krystal sign-ups through August 31. Valid only for both cheese and original Krystals. Applies up to 8 Original or Cheese Krystals per order. Club Krystal members get access to exclusive updates, offers, and more with club info sent straight to their phone for easy access.

Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.