Krystal Signs 10-Unit Deal with its Largest Franchisee

Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, recently signed a multi-unit franchise deal with longtime partner WAC Enterprises, led by John Jones along with Wayne and Carole Hale. Through this partnership, WAC Enterprises has signed a 10-unit development agreement. Under Krystal’s new leadership, the brand has successfully launched their refranchising efforts, unlocking exceptional franchising opportunities and propelling the expansion of their franchise network.

"We're excited Krystal is refranchising restaurants and has evolved,” says John Jones, Franchise Partner for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “With the focus on refranchising efforts, we think this system is set up for success for existing franchisees as well as new franchisees joining the growing brand.”

WAC Enterprises is the largest franchisee for Krystal with 69 locations. WAC Enterprises has been part of the organization for 30 years. Their commitment to a 10-unit expansion further solidifies their unwavering faith in the brand’s future.

"We not only love the brand, but we also believe in the brand. Krystal values the loyalty of their customers, and their customers always show their loyalty to Krystal. Our goal is to own all the Krystal restaurants in our markets. We are looking to grow to 100 units and will work toward that goal,” added Jones. "Our burger is unique and craveable. Anyone can sell a burger, but not everyone can sell a Krystal."

The deal with WAC Enterprises comes off the heels of a major signing with new franchise partner and seasoned restaurant professional Argus Wiley. The agreement was also a multi-unit deal with a focus on growing the Southeast market, particularly in Florida.

Krystal has a limited number of territories they are ready to refranchise, offering exciting franchising opportunities to multi-unit operators and potential new franchisees. If you are interested in being considered for a franchise deal, please contact Melissa Hodge, Senior Director of Franchise, at melissa.hodge@krystal.com or visit https://krystalfranchising.com. By joining Krystal's franchise network, you can be a part of the brand's storied history and capitalize on the growth potential in the quick-service restaurant industry.