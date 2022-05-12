Kung Fu Tea Launches Utility-Based NFTs on Solana

Kung Fu Tea has announced the launch of the first utility-based NFTs on Solana, in celebration of National Bubble Tea Day. Kung Fu Tea Fighting Boba Club is a collection of 8888 unique hand-drawn generative NFTs on the Solana blockchain, the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto. Kung Fu Tea is the first food & beverage quick-service brand to launch an NFT collection with actual utilities and lifetime rewards redeemable through Kung Fu Tea mobile app, website, and in 350 stores nationwide. This is also the first quick-service brand to launch its NFT on the Solana ecosystem.

Kung Fu Tea Fighting Boba Club aims to add boba flavor to the Solana NFT community (See image 1). To gain access to the Fighting Boba club, members must purchase the NFT, which is a unique digital asset stored on the Solana blockchain and purchased using the Solana token.

The NFT collection contains 8888 exclusive digital art collectibles with real-life utilities, created by artists on the Kung Fu Tea Marketing team for the Kung Fu Tea lovers - the loyal Kung Fu Tea customers and art collectors. Each NFT in the Kung Fu Tea Fighting Boba Club is unique and algorithmically generated on the Solana blockchain. By purchasing the Kung Fu Tea Fighting Boba NFTs, holders will receive lifelong utility and rewards from the Kung Fu Tea mobile app, website, and any of the Kung Fu Tea stores. The utility is planned to be functional by September 2022, as detailed on the roadmap.

The NFT collection will also be integrated with the Kung Fu Tea network, with utilities redeemable seamlessly via any transaction. For example, if you own a Fighting Boba Club NFT, you will get rewards– including but not limited to free toppings, a 10% discount, or $1 off of in-store transactions– simply by scanning a QR code when checking out in stores. NFT holders will also receive merchant discounts and exclusive invitations to real-life (IRL) events.

There will be different utilities and rewards attached to each NFT based on the traits and rarity. NFT holders can easily access the unique utilities and rewards of the NFT by visiting Kftboba.space/nft (See image 2). Kung Fu Tea Fighting Boba Club will serve as a bridge between Kung Fu Tea and the Metaverse through a thriving community. By purchasing an exclusive NFT, boba lovers will be rewarded with lifelong drink discounts, experiences, and loyalty program benefits.

“We are launching Kung Fu Tea Fighting Boba Club to announce our official intro into the Metaverse, as we create the Bobaspace. The NFT initiative is part of our first and most important step in the Bobaspace. We want to connect the Metaverse to the real-life boba experience and reward our

boba-loving community,” says Mai Shi, Marketing and PR Lead for Kung Fu Tea. “We’ve seen a lot of fashion brands and even food & beverage brands jump on the NFT hype, offering NFT as collectibles. But we want to offer the Kung Fu Tea Fighting Club NFT holders not only utilities but lifelong utilities. We picked specifically to launch the NFT collection on Solana because we want to guarantee the transnational speed and offer a low cost for our community.”

“The uses for NFTs are rapidly expanding beyond artwork and bringing offline utility to NFT holders,” says Austin Federa, Head of Communications for Solana Labs. “Projects like Kung Fu Tea will help push NFTs to a more mainstream audience, and build new models of customer loyalty and membership.”

Kung Fu Tea Fighting Boba Club NFTs will be available for minting on kftboba.space/nft by invitation only on the week leading up to National Bubble Tea Day on April 30. Public mint will be on MagicEden, Solana’s biggest NFT marketplace. Stay tuned to Kung Fu Tea’s social media channels for more information.