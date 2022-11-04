Kung Fu Tea Partners with Japanese Concept Yasubee to Open its First U.S. Test Kitchen

America’s largest made-to-order bubble tea brand Kung Fu Tea has teamed up with iconic Japanese tsukemen ramen brand Yasubee to open its first US test kitchen in Queens, NY. The authentic ramen enclave is set to open on November 10th in Queens Crossing Shopping Mall, opening next to the long-standing Kung Fu Tea and TKK Fried Chicken storefronts.

With 8 locations and over 77 years of experience, Yasubee is best known in Japan for its handmade noodles and fresh ingredients prepared from scratch everyday. The partnership reflects Kung Fu Tea’s latest efforts in continuously showcasing authentic Asian brands and flavors to the American market.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Yasubee and Kung Fu Tea will be offering a free Green Tea Can with purchase of any ramen meal from 11/10 - 11/13.

Yasubee focuses on the tsukemen (dipping) style of ramen - serving fresh noodles & flavorful broth separately so that customers can dip their noodles in the broth before enjoying. Dedicated to their “five secrets of deliciousness,” Yasubee boasts a customizable, versatile, and rich ramen experience. Customers choose between soy or miso broth and original or spicy flavorings, with an ability to customize their order with a range of traditional toppings like chashu, egg, scallions, and more.

“We are so excited for this partnership with Yasubee and to share this iconic brand with the American consumer,” says Michael Wen, co-founder of Kung Fu Tea. “This partnership further builds on our mission to share authentic cuisines with an entirely new demographic eager to embrace new flavor profiles and delicious plates.”

“Making handmade ramen since 1945, we’re excited to now be sharing our authentic Japanese quality dishes– made with special noodles and a secret recipe– with a modern American audience,” says Norihisa Hayakawa, Vice President of Yasubee.