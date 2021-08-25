Kurry Shack Announces Opening of Three Stores across Philadelphia

Restaurateur Shafi Gaffar announces the grand opening of three new restaurants that will bring his brand of homestyle Indian to each corner of the city. Kurry Shack will expand across Philadelphia with new locations opening on Friday, August 27th in Old City (6 N. 3rd Street), Rittenhouse (2101 Chestnut Street) and Francisville (1839 Poplar Street). All three locations will offer pick-up, take-out, delivery and dine-in. The Brewerytown location has the largest dining room and outdoor seating footprint, with seating for up to 60 guests at one time. The original proof of concept location at 2015 E. Moyamensing Avenue is also now fully opened with expanded hours, indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery.



For the weekend-long celebration, all new locations will offer a free mango lassi and free appetizer (mix pakoras or samosa) per party for the entire weekend Friday to Sunday for dine-in or take-out (not delivery). This is Gaffar's way to say thanks and get to know each of the brand's new neighborhoods. Starting hours for all locations as of this weekend will be Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30am to 9:30pm. Orders stop fifteen minutes before the kitchen closes.



Delivery and advance ordering are currently available through the Kurryshack.com website. The restaurant has a full team of delivery drivers for fast, hot and efficient service for a coverage area for all four properties that spans from North Philly all the way to South Philly, from Schuylkill River to Schuylkill River, and into University City. Kurry Shack is also available for delivery on all major delivery outlets, including Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Caviar and Door Dash. Stay tuned for delivery offers and special programs through the fall and winter.



As of Friday, Kurry Shack will celebrate four brick and mortar locations in business - and Gaffar is currently in the process of opening two additional locations - with more on the way.



Homestyle Fast Casual Indian Cooking



"Ever since I did Tanoor and Makhani, I wanted to open my own version of a fast casual neighborhood Indian restaurant," says Gaffar. "I wanted to do it on my own and on my own terms - with a menu I picked with Chef - in a colorful and hip dining room, with traditional dishes and some unique dishes you can't get anywhere else. Kurry Shack is come-as-you-are and designed with the neighborhood in mind. Everyone is welcome and we hope each is a home away from home to our patrons throughout the city."



Kurry Shack specializes in what Gaffar calls homestyle Indian cuisine - which is based on North Indian cuisine, cooking style and recipes. Along with standard dishes, look for some unique selections that are a twist on the tradition, as well as a selection of desserts, beverages and other special items.



For the menu, Gaffar also realized the growing demand for gluten free and vegan items - as well as more vegetable items in general. All appetizers and entrees can be made gluten free except for the bread selection. The menu has a full list and outlines Vegan and Gluten Free dishes, to make it easy for diners. "Gluten free and vegan diners are not an after-thought," says Gaffar. "From the opening of our doors, we have special dishes made to cater to their palate. These days its not enough to adapt some dishes - creating tasty and hearty gluten free and vegan dishes is something a restaurant needs to do right out of the gate."



For the price point, all menu items are priced to be affordable for each neighborhood with the goal to be affordable so neighbors and diners come visit once, twice and three times a week. "The market has so much room for growth - as long as you have a great product and make things affordable," he adds. "I don't want to be a once a month restaurant option. I opened in four different neighborhoods where neighbors, young families, students and workers can enjoy our cooking multiple days a week. We aim to keep prices affordable and our quality high, so we see repeat customers for lunch and dinner each and every week."