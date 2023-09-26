La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Celebrates National Inclusive Employment Week

As National Inclusive Employment Week takes center stage from September 25th to October 1st, 2023, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich stands proud as an exemplar of inclusivity and positivity in the workplace. Nestled in the heart of Southern Florida, this beloved bakery cafe has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to providing equal opportunities for all who join their team at any of the seven locations.

At La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, inclusivity isn't just a buzzword; it supports the positive atmosphere they uphold. During Inclusive Employment Week, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich celebrates their dedication to fostering a work environment where diversity thrives, and everyone's unique talents and abilities are embraced.

For the past two decades or since 1998, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich has been an artisanal European bakery and cafe with a distinctive Latin influence, delighting guests across Southern Florida. Recognized for its delectable award-winning croissants, pastries, empanadas and sandwiches, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich has earned a dedicated following among both residents and tourists by blending tradition with contemporary flair with a positive atmosphere.

Hermes Gomez, the Humans Resources Director at La Boulangerie Boul’Mich, shares his perspective on the bakery's approach to inclusivity: "Our mission at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is clear: we believe that diversity is a strength. We go above and beyond to ensure that our team reflects the communities we are located in. Inclusivity is one of our core values that is always taken into consideration in every hiring decision and workplace practice."

One of La Boulangerie Boul’Mich’s most notable achievements is its commitment to employing individuals with disabilities. The bakery cafe has welcomed multiple talented team members with special needs, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and talents. This approach is a testament to the brand’s dedication to creating an inclusive work environment where every team member can thrive.

In recognition of their exceptional efforts, the Doral community awarded La Boulangerie Boul'Mich with a Certificate of Inclusivity on April 28th. This prestigious accolade highlights the bakery's pivotal role in championing diversity and inclusivity in the local workforce.

During Inclusive Employment Week, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich invites every guest to explore their bakery cafe and experience firsthand the warm and inclusive atmosphere they've cultivated. Their journey toward greater inclusivity continues, guided by their steadfast belief that diversity strengthens their team and enriches their community.