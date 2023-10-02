La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Launches Month-Long Campaign to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, the beloved artisan bakery and cafe famous for its delectable croissants and pastries, is gearing up for a month-long initiative in support of breast cancer research. Throughout the month of October, the bakery cafe will contribute 10% of its croissant sales from all locations to Susan G. Komen, a renowned organization dedicated to breast cancer research and advocacy.

Breast cancer is a cause that touches the lives of many, and La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is proud to stand alongside Susan G. Komen in the fight against this disease for the second year in a row. During the month of October and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, guests at any La Boulangerie Boul'Mich location can indulge in their favorite gourmet croissants while making a meaningful contribution to breast cancer research. Last year, Boul’Mich raised over $13,000 for breast cancer research and is hoping to exceed that goal this month by donating 10% of all croissant sales.

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is renowned for its delectable range of freshly baked croissants, pastries and baked goods. With a commitment to craftsmanship, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich offers a wide variety of croissants to satisfy even the most selective palates. From classic buttery croissants to inventive flavors like dulce de leche, crème, Nutella, almond, chocolate, guava and cheese and ham and cheese, there's something for everyone to savor. Handcrafted with care and using the finest ingredients, each croissant embodies the perfect balance of flakiness and flavor.

"Croissants have always been about comfort and connection. At La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, we believe that sharing a delicious moment can also be a source of hope and support,” says Corinne Farkash Mizrahi, Chief Marketing Officer at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich. "Our partnership with Susan G. Komen during Breast Cancer Awareness Month embodies our commitment to making a meaningful impact. With every croissant enjoyed, we're not just savoring flavors; we're joining together to create a brighter future."

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich invites the community to join them in supporting breast cancer research this October by enjoying their award-winning croissants and contributing to this vital cause. 10% of all croissant sales will go toward Susan G. Komen at all locations during the whole month of October.