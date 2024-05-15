Renowned Master Baker Lionel Vatinet, co-owner Missy Vatinet, and new COO Omar Gaye, announces expansion into Raleigh twenty-five years after opening the first La Farm Bakery, in 1999. Now, with three locations in Cary (including one in Whole Foods Market), a retail location in Fuquay-Varina, UNC campus retail store, and a full-service bakery and cafe in RDU Airport, La Farm Bakery will introduce a semi-permanent pop-up in downtown Raleigh at 122 Glenwood Avenue May 22nd, open from 7:30am-7pm daily, and later this Summer, a full-service bakery and café at Creekside Crossing Shopping Center in North Raleigh. A bread breaking will take place at 11am May 22nd to celebrate the opening.

“It’s been an honor to grow with this community. With our thriving production facility in downtown Cary and strong team of bakers and front-of-house professionals, we’re excited to finally make our sourdough breads and pastries even more accessible to our fans in Raleigh, and reach new bread lovers who live, work and visit Raleigh,” explains Lionel Vatinet, the three-time James Beard Foundation “Outstanding Baker” nominee who was among the first to introduce a European bread bakery to the South.

The downtown Raleigh La Farm Bakery pop-up will be open seven days a week through 2024, with the long-term goal to extend the lease long-term in downtown Raleigh. Similar to the wildly popular Fuquay-Varina pop-up location that reopened in October 2023, La Farm Bakery will deliver fresh-baked breads as they’re baked throughout the day and offer the full rotating selection of over a dozen hand crafted breads, plus pastries, sandwiches and salads, and a full Counter Culture Coffee program. While there is not a full kitchen or café at this location, there will be a menu of sandwiches and salads for guests to enjoy on and off-site throughout the day. This location offers limited seating indoors for 20 and outdoors for 10, and parking in front and streetside and in neighboring parking garages.

At 11am on May 22nd, La Farm Bakery will host their traditional and celebratory “bread breaking” in place of a ribbon cutting, in partnership with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance. The Raleigh community is invited to attend, and enjoy complimentary mini white chocolate baguettes throughout the day.

LODEN Development’s Henry Ward shares his excitement about tapping La Farm Bakery for this prime location saying, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome renowned La Farm Bakery to serve as a cornerstone of our new Row @ Glenwood project. La Farm’s cherished breads, pastries and coffees will elevate the culinary scene of the district and provide a convenient location to serve the significant office and residential neighborhoods located within a short walk of this location. La Farm is locally owned and brings tremendous brand recognition and community spirit. We’re honored they’ve chosen our location to expand their vision and delicious fare.”

Stay tuned for more details to-come about the 3200-square foot La Farm Bakery & Café opening at Creekside Crossing Shopping Center in North Raleigh later this Summer!

These new locations will reflect the design refresh now visible at all La Farm Bakery locations, as well as the expanded selection of breads, pastries, desserts – including Gluten-Free Cakes and Cookies, prepared sandwiches and salads, artisan products, cheese, charcuterie, and wine.