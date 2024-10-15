Renowned Master Baker Lionel Vatinet, co-owner Missy Vatinet, and COO Omar Gaye, proudly announce La Farm Bakery’s 25th anniversary – to be celebrated the week of October 23rd-26th. Visionary owners Missy and Lionel Vatinet opened the first La Farm Bakery in 1999, and now boast one of the most influential bread bakeries in the American South, with three locations in Cary (including one in Whole Foods Market), retail locations in Fuquay-Varina, downtown Raleigh and UNC campus, a full-service bakery and cafe in RDU Airport, plus breads sold at Whole Foods Markets throughout the Triangle and Southeast, as well as at Fresh Market, and at area restaurants.

La Farm Bakery is a realization of Lionel Vatinet’s lifelong dream – a modern bakery that continues the centuries-old baking traditions and techniques, honoring the ordinary yet extraordinary boulangeries that once flourished in every little town in France. The bakery features over 35 different styles of artisan bread throughout the year and ships nationwide.

Helmed by author of A PASSION FOR BREAD: LESSONS FROM A MASTER BAKER (Little, Brown & Co.) and James Beard Foundation nominated “Outstanding Baker,” Vatinet emerged from France’s prestigious “Les Compagnons du Devoir” Guild in 1990 with the distinguished title of Maitre Boulanger and pledged to devote his life to teaching, sharing and preserving the ancient art and science of bread baking.

Over the past few decades, La Farm Bakery has been praised in Food & Wine, Saveur, The Local Palate, Garden & Gun and O Magazine. USA Today recognized La Farm Bakery as one of the “10 Best Artisanal Bakeries in North America.”

Events to Celebrate October 23rd-26th at all locations!

* 25% of all La Farm signature sourdough boules purchased Oct 23rd-26th will support peers in Western NC through NCRLA’s NC Hospitality Worker Relief Fund

*Wednesday, October 23rd

Complimentary Cake, 12-3pm

French Baguettes – 2 for $5



*Thursday, October 24th

Visit each store to enter the raffle to win

White Chocolate Mini Baguettes – 2 for $5



*Friday, October 25th — Meet Master Baker Lionel Vatinet! He will be signing his book – “A Passion for Bread”

11am – Downtown Cary

12:15pm – Preston Corners

1:15pm – West Cary

French Macaron – 2 for $5

*Saturday, October 26th

10-11am — Kids Cookie Decorating

1-3pm – Taste Fair: Sample La Farm Favorite’s!

Handcrafted Cookies – 2 for $5

What’s Next!

NC State Fair, Oct 17-27

La Farm Bakery is thrilled to once again have a presence at the NC State Fair, featuring European breads and pastries made from grains grown and ground in North Carolina. Look for the Bread Truck & discover new items only at the fair: Pulled Pork Danish, Fried Cheesy Croissant, Fried Hazelnut Croissant and Chicken Mozzarella Romesco and Prosciutto Mozzarella Pesto Sandwiches in addition to the Counter Culture Coffee, pastries, breakfast sandwiches cookies & seasonal breads you love!

NEW La Farm Bakery Opening Soon!

The newest La Farm Bakery – a 3200-square foot full-service bakery and café — will open at Creekside Crossing Shopping Center in North Raleigh this holiday season. The new location will reflect the design refresh now visible at all La Farm Bakery locations, as well as the expanded selection of breads, pastries, desserts – including Gluten-Free Cakes and Cookies, prepared sandwiches and salads, artisan products, cheese, charcuterie, wine, and a new dinner menu.