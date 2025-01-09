On Friday, January 10th, renowned Master Baker Lionel Vatinet, co-owner Missy Vatinet, and new COO Omar Gaye, will proudly open the 8th La Farm Bakery location and the first street-side location in Raleigh to feature a full-service bakery, café and full-service bar. La Farm Bakery will open at 404 E. Six Forks Road in Raleigh’s Creekside Crossing Shopping Center; 919-307-8549. La Farm Bakery will be open Monday-Saturday from 7:30am-9pm and Sunday from 8am-8pm.

“This new location in Raleigh (in addition to our Glenwood South retail store) enables us to reach our Raleigh customers where they are and make our European breads and pastries even more accessible,” said Lionel Vatinet, the three-time James Beard Foundation “Outstanding Baker” nominee who was among the first to introduce a European bread bakery in the South.

In addition to offering the full selection of European breads and pastries baked on-site, and signature Counter Culture Coffee program, this new 3,200-square foot location also boasts a pizza oven and will introduce a bar program in early 2025 for an enhanced dinner experience with wine, beer and cocktails.

“We’re excited to share the next generation of La Farm Bakery with this refreshed, modern look and feel, on-site bakery, full-service café and bar with seating for 48, designed to welcome guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” explained Gaye, who joined La Farm Bakery as COO in 2023, and is leading the brand’s expansion. “In the new year, we’re upfitting our flagship bakery at Preston Corners to reflect this, and all new locations will also offer this complete French bakery, restaurant and bar experience.”

New at La Farm Bakery!

In addition to introducing the first La Farm Bakery pizza program, guests will also discover new dinner entrees, salads, soups, prepared foods, cheese, charcuterie, gluten-free cakes/cookies and artisan products, as well as a full bar program boasting local spirits to round out the French café experience from 7:30am until 8:30pm.

Featured Neapolitan style pizzas include Classic Neapolitan, Pizza Bianca, Pizza Vert and Pissaladiere. New dinner entrees include Grilled Salmon with Quinoa & Kale, Chicken Brochette with Romesco, Ceasar Salad and Farro Salad.

Later in the new year, La Farm Bakery will host their traditional and celebratory “bread breaking” in place of a ribbon cutting, in partnership with the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce. The Raleigh community will be invited to attend. Follow @LaFarmBakery for the bread baking date, the opening of the bar, new items and other updates.