La La Land Kind Cafe to Open in Santa Monica

All organic La La Land Kind Cafe is opening Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the heart of Santa Monica. The “kind” cafe originated in Dallas and is now bringing kindness to the LA community with a cup of coffee on the side while spearheading a message to “Don’t Be A Dick.”

Francois Reihani, 2021 Forbes 30 under 30 honoree, founded La La Land Kind Cafe in 2019 with the sole purpose of empowering foster youth by providing them with employment and mentorship opportunities while setting out on a mission to normalize kindness. The cafe is uniquely focused on hiring those who have aged out of the foster care system, giving these employees the resources needed to sustain normal lives. La La Land has created a new business model that prioritizes doing good over profits, with the hope of making the world a kind place and setting an example that all businesses can and need to care for people, the planet and society.

“We’re so excited to finally open our doors in Santa Monica and assist the Los Angeles foster youth community find their path to happiness by helping them start their lives, whether it’s through job placement, therapy, housing or schooling." Francois Reihani explains. “We're in the business of kindness—not coffee, which is why our “Don’t Be A Dick” slogan is purposefully bold. We want people to pay attention and join us in normalizing kindness.”

La La Land Kind Cafe takes it a step beyond hiring those who have aged out of the foster care system. The cafe has also developed a robust mentorship program where foster youth employees participate in an eight-week internship and are paired with a Youth Director, whose job is to offer guidance in building a stable life inside and outside of work. At the end of the internship, La La Land provides interns with resources and connects them directly with mentors should they decide to pursue a different path.

In an effort to “Make America Kind Again,” the brand celebrates people who have made a positive impact in their communities and are prime examples of good human beings. Customers can purchase unique merchandise in-store. The collection includes hats, sweatsuits, t-shirts and more, sporting the “Don’t Be A Dick” slogan and other “kind-inspired” messages.

A percentage of all profits from the La La Land Kind Cafe will go to the We Are One Project. Also founded by Reihani, this non-profit organization provides the right tools for businesses to come together and employ foster youth. The We Are One Project helps to change the lives of foster youth, while businesses are gaining dedicated and passionate employees.

Open daily from 6:30 am - 7:00 pm, La La Land Kind Cafe is located at 1426 Montana Ave #1 Santa Monica, CA.