La Madeleine has signed an agreement with franchise group, Delicieux Ventures, LLC, to develop a new location in The Woodlands, Texas, by the end of this year.

Delicieux Ventures, LLC is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo, Fernando and Regina Berezowsky. Their journey to becoming la Madeleine franchisees began nearly 24 years ago, when they first met and fell in love with la Madeleine Cafe concept in Kingwood, TX.

After spending the past decade as an insurance broker and working in his family’s business, Fernando Berezowsky wanted to find a new business venture that would be closer to the couple’s hearts. When the opportunity presented itself to bring la Madeleine back to The Woodlands after the area’s original location closed in January 2025, they knew it was right for them.

“When searching for our next opportunity, my wife and I wanted to find something meaningful to us, and we believe that is why la Madeleine came back into our lives,” said Berezowsky. “La Madeleine ignited our spark, and we look forward to creating new memories and experiences for our guests and serving up cherished brand classics like Croque Monsieur and Quiche Florentine when we bring the brand back to The Woodlands later this year.”

Founded in Dallas in 1983, la Madeleine has since grown to nearly 100 locations across the United States and internationally, each with its own unique charm. Each café serves approachable French cuisine made with simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes. It offers an affordable, made-to-order dining experience that is unique and enjoyable for everyone.

“The Woodlands community enjoyed la Madeleine’s high-quality French fare for nearly two decades and Fernando and Regina, who found love within our four walls, are the right team to bring it back to the area,” said la Madeleine Senior Director of Franchise Development Mark Ramage. “They are highly dedicated to our concept and will represent la Madeleine well to existing and new guests who visit us in The Woodlands.”

The Berezowskys will announce the site of the new location later this year.

La Madeleine is currently seeking entrepreneurs with restaurant industry experience to expand the brand’s presence throughout North America.