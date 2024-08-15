French café and bakery brand la Madeleine has signed agreements with three franchise groups to develop three new la Madeleine locations in Florida, Tennessee, and Texas over the next three years.

The three new franchise groups and their development plans are:

Orlando, Florida: Multi-national, multi-unit franchisee group Pieocentral LLC plans to expand its presence in the Greater Orlando market with its first la Madeleine restaurant, slated to open in the summer of 2025. Led by Alvaro Diez and Madeleine Gorrin, the group oversees more than 400 establishments spanning QSR, fast-casual, coffee shops, fine dining and bars in Orlando and across the U.S., Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

Galveston, Texas: Royal Crown Enterprise plans to introduce the brand in Galveston, with plans to open a café in the area in the summer of 2025. Franchisee Mohamed Eldawy, who came to the U.S. from Egypt in 2011 to pursue his American dream, looks forward to introducing classic French flavors to his local community.

“As we expand across the country, we want to partner with franchise groups that demonstrate the passion, expertise and commitment needed to introduce our high-quality and classic French fare to new cities nationwide,” said la Madeleine Chief Operating Officer Christine Johnson. “We know that Alvaro, Madeleine, Rick and Mohamed are highly dedicated to our concept and will represent la Madeleine well to new guests in Orlando, Nashville and Galveston.”

Founded in Dallas in 1983, la Madeleine has since grown to over 90 locations across the United States and internationally, each with its own unique charm. Each café serves approachable French cuisine made with simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes.

“We are expanding again across the U.S. on the strength of our approachable French cuisine concept, and we welcome new entrepreneurs seeking growth opportunities to join our brand,” said la Madeleine Senior Director of Franchise Development Mark Ramage. “As we introduce our franchise concept to the next wave of business owners, we create opportunities for new guests to visit our cafés and attract potential franchise candidates who can deliver exceptional dining experiences in new markets.”

La Madeleine is currently seeking entrepreneurs with restaurant industry experience to expand the brand’s presence throughout North America.