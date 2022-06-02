La Madeleine Introduces New Crêpes to Menu

French-founded and French-owned la Madeleine introduced crêpes to its menu in two new varieties – sweet, fruity Strawberry Nutella and hearty, savory Crêpe la Madeleine.

Crêpes, classic thin French pancakes, are made with simple ingredients that add up to big flavor. The iconic dish, which originated centuries ago in Brittany, a region of western France, has become a staple item on French menus and in French homes.

At la Madeleine, crêpes are made fresh to order and served warm with savory or sweet toppings:

Strawberry Nutella Crêpe: Strawberries and cream topped with drizzled Nutella®, shaved chocolate and whipped cream. $8.99

Crêpe la Madeleine: Balsamic-marinated chicken, rice Provencal, broccoli and Swiss cheese, topped with mushroom sauce. $10.99

"Our delicious new crêpes are an extension of our French café menu, and with a savory and a sweet variety, our guests can enjoy them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert,” says la Madeleine Vice President of Marketing, Kerri McLeroy. “Our culinary team created two delicious new recipes that offer fresh flavor combinations that are a twist on the classic crêpe.”