la Madeleine Launches Limited-Time Fall Bakery Menu

la Madeleine kicks off the fall season a little earlier this year with a limited-time only bakery menu launching Aug. 17 with returning fall favorites and all-new items featuring classic fall flavors of pumpkin spice, cinnamon sugar and caramel apple.

New to the French-inspired bakery and café’s fall menu is the Pumpkin Streusel Muffin ($2.99), freshly baked, topped with streusel and finished with a layer of cinnamon sugar. Also new is la Madeleine’s rich, creamy, cinnamon-spiced Chai Tea Latte (starting at $4.09), perfect for the season and available as a single or double. Two seasonal favorites are also returning for fall:

Pumpkin Spice Latte: A fan favorite, the pumpkin spice latte is a blend of seasonal spices, available as a single or double. Starting at $4.09

Caramel Apple Danish (available after Labor Day): A braided danish with apple filling, topped with a caramel glaze. $3.99

“Even though temperatures are still high, we look forward to the return of pumpkin spice season and the flavors of fall,” says la Madeleine Vice President of Marketing, Kerri McLeroy. “Prepared fresh in our bakeries, our delicious new and classic fall menu items are the perfect way to welcome the changing seasons.”

The limited-time items will be available through Nov. 30 and can be ordered in-café for dine-in or takeout, or online for curbside pickup or delivery.