la Madeleine Launches Nationwide Delivery

la Madeleine French Café is making it easier for fans across the nation to have a taste of France delivered straight to their doorstep with just the click of a button!

Starting today, the popular French bakery is now shipping its beloved retail products – including famous menu items like its jarred soups, salad dressings, spices, signature fruit spreads and variety of chocolate ganache flavors – to homes across the country.

The full French market product lineup is available at lamadeleine.com and features some of the newest offerings like Raspberry Chocolate Ganache, Spicy Tomato Kale Soup and a French Apple Chutney.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to make it easier for current and potential new guests to enjoy our exclusive brand product, even if they’re not directly in a city with a la Madeleine café,” says Vice President, Manufacturing and Purchasing Mike Cobern. “We have guests all over the world asking for our products and this is our first step to making them directly available. We can’t wait to grow our fan base as we continue to increase our brand awareness across the country.”