la Madeleine Names Mark Ramage Senior Director of Franchise Development

French-founded and French-owned la Madeleine has appointed seasoned industry executive Mark Ramage as senior director of franchise development, effective immediately.

Ramage has more than 20 years’ experience in the franchise development industry, with success spearheading development strategy, sales and real estate across multiple franchise restaurant and quick service brands. He has held leadership titles at a variety of restaurant brands including Wingstop, Twin Peaks and, most recently, Chicken Guy.

“Mark is a strong business leader and strategist who brings an impressive background with milestone accomplishments from previous leadership roles,” says la Madeliene CEO Christine Johnson. “As we enter the next 40 years of providing authentic French cuisine, our focus is on expansion through franchising, and we are confident he has the knowledge and expertise to drive unit growth.”

In his new role at la Madeleine, Ramage will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of franchise development, including seeking qualified candidates and setting up processes and programs to generate leads. He will work alongside senior leadership to focus on growth and expansion in 20 key markets including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania and more.

“My journey with la Madeliene started as a customer and being a fan of the quality food and French feel at each café,” says Ramage. “I believe in the enormous potential for la Madeleine nationwide and look forward to leading franchise growth as the company enters its next phase of expansion.”

The newly appointed executive wants to attract experienced restaurant operators and investors to the brand, with the ambitious goal to sign and develop 50-100 new locations in the next five years.