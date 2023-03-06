la Madeleine Opens First International Location

la Madeleine recently opened its first international location in Bangalore, India, in partnership with HMS Host. Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) handles more than 16 million passengers per year from travelers all over the world, which makes opening a café in BIAL a great opportunity for la Madeleine to gain worldwide awareness and sampling of authentic French food with an American twist.

The cafe offers a breadth of grab n’ go options or dine-in options for passengers including a Caesar salade, almond croissant, Linzer cookie, Pesto Caprese Sandwich and more.