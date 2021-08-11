la Madeleine Opens First Walmart Express Stores

la Madeleine French Bakery & Café fans can now find their France in select Walmart locations throughout North Texas.

In April, the popular French neighborhood bakery and café announced that it will be sharing its joie de vivre (joy of living) through its innovative new Express model and partnership with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. Following the plan to initially open 10 Express cafés in Walmart stores throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, la Madeleine rolled out its first round of locations in Cleburne, Garland and Rowlett over the past six weeks.

“It’s been really exciting to see our partnership with Walmart come to life,” says la Madeleine CEO Lionel Ladouceur. “Walmart offers a unique food service experience for its shoppers, and we’re proud to be a part of it by serving our fresh, French cuisine to customers looking to either sit and sip during a shopping break or purchase a signature menu item on their way out.”

la Madeleine’s Express locations vary in size in each Walmart, ranging from 980 to 2,209 square-feet, but all cafés offer the same convenient grab ‘n go experience as well as an option to relax and dine-in.

The menu features signature offerings like la Madeleine’s Chicken Caesar Salad and Tomato Basil Soup, as well as some new items, like pizzas, that have been created specifically for its Express locations. In addition, each café has a small retail area where guests can purchase some of their favorite menu items and discover new offerings, such as soups, jams and sauces.