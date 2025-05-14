la Madeleine is raising the bar on value with le Pick 3, a new $8.99 meal that lets guests enjoy a handcrafted café experience for less than most fast-food combos. With the new le Pick 3, guests can select a half sandwich, side and beverage — all made fresh, served with care and enjoyed in the welcoming charm of la Madeleine’s French-inspired cafés.

The new offering comes at a time when most fast-food meals exceed $10, with little customization available. La Madeleine’s le Pick 3 offers something unique: a freshly made, highly craveable meal made just the way guests like it and served in an environment built for connection and comfort. It’s the kind of experience that’s earned the brand decades of fan love, now part of a renewed wave of energy and innovation across la Madeleine cafés nationwide.

“Le Pick 3 is more than just a great value. It’s a symbol of the exciting momentum we’re building at la Madeleine,” said la Madeleine President John Dillon. “Our guests don’t just want a meal, they want a place to create memories and enjoy affordable food that feels personal, satisfying and thoughtfully made. That’s what this brand delivers. Now with le Pick 3, we’re offering exceptional choice, craveable flavors and a welcoming café experience all at a sensible cost. It’s a smarter, more joyful way to dine.”

Fan-favorite options to choose from include signature sandwiches like the Chicken Parisien, Turkey Bistro, Chicken Caesar, Croque Monsieur and Four-Cheese Grilled Cheese; sides such as the la Madeleine Classic Caesar Salade and Tomato Pesto Pasta Salade; and a range of refreshing beverages. Guests can also upgrade to a full sandwich for $2 more or enhance their meal with premium sides, including la Madeleine’s famous Tomato Basil Soupe.

Le Pick 3 is available now for dine-in or takeout at participating cafés for a limited time.