La Monarca Bakery Spreads to World Market

Best known for their artisanal pan dulce, La Monarca Bakery has become an institution in Los Angeles for authentic Mexican sweets and treats. Founded by Ricardo Cervantes and Alfredo Livas to honor the traditions they grew up with in Mexico, the first La Monarca Bakery opened in 2006 in Huntington Park.

Now with 12 locations in Southern California, and an expansive line of packaged cookies, coffees, Mexican hot chocolates and champurrados, La Monarca Bakery is delighted to announce that customers can now find select products at 242 World Market stores across the country.

“With this partnership with World Market, we are thrilled to further live out our mission to bring the sweet flavors of Mexico to a wider audience,” co-owners Ricardo Cervantes and Alfredo Livas say. The launch deepens the brand’s commitment to honor the memories the founders have of growing up in Mexico and visiting their local panaderias.

Products in the initial launch include:

Beverages

Cafe de Olla - the brand’s best selling product, featuring real Mexican cinnamon and brown cane sugar ground right into organic, fair trade, single origin Oaxaca coffee beans with no preservatives or artificial flavors

Oaxaca Reserve Coffee - a medium roast coffee bean sourced directly from co-ops in the mountains of Oaxaca, Mexico

Mexican Hot Chocolate - a mix made of organic cacao nibs ground in house with a signature blend of spices and sugar

Cookies

Mexican Wedding Cookies - made with butter and pecans, and dusted with powdered sugar. A true favorite for celebrations or for an afternoon treat

Orejitas - flaky and crunchy Mini Palmiers are made with real butter, and they are lightly dusted with sugar for a golden brown finish.

Cinnamon cookies - authentic cookies from northern Mexico, delicious cinnamon shortbread cookies are dusted with a light cinnamon and sugar blend

All products will be available in stores starting this week, with the the exception of the Mexican Hot Chocolate, which will follow in September - perfect for the end of year holidays.

Throughout this partnership La Monarca Bakery will continue to donate 1% of all consumer packaged goods sales to conservation efforts to protect the monarch butterfly population that La Monarca Bakery honors in its name. The monarch butterfly symbolizes bravery and resiliency to the Mexican people, and the donation to ECOLife Conservation will protect wildlife, natural resources, and the people that depend on them.