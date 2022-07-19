Lady M Opens First New Jersey Shop

Lady M Confections has opened its first ever New Jersey boutique at American Dream in East Rutherford. Making the opening even sweeter, Lady M partnered with Baccarat to create a luxurious, stand-out design for the boutique.

Starting today, the boutique will be open daily from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm. New Jersey residents and visitors can pick up an assortment of Lady M’s Mille Crêpes cakes, including the Signature Mille Crêpes, a well-established favorite among tri-state locals.

“Being part of American Dream’s historic project, especially as Lady M’s much-anticipated first location in New Jersey, is such an honor,” says Lady M CEO, Ken Romaniszyn. "We are thrilled about the beautiful Baccarat tile artwork at our new American Dream boutique. We wanted a statement piece to add elegance to our kiosk design and partnering with Baccarat on this gorgeous design element was the perfect solution."