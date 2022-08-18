LANDED Names Alex Mann Head of Marketing and Growth

LANDED, which provides the first end-to-end recruitment engine for the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced it has appointed Alex Mann as Head of Marketing and Growth.

Alex brings over a decade of marketing, business development, and technology experience to his role at LANDED. Previously he was the first growth/marketing hire at Capchase, starting as Director of Growth, leading marketing and growth from seed to Series B and building out the whole operation. Prior to that he was brought into Bloomtech (FKA Lambda School) to head digital marketing, scaling the acquisition of prospective students when the pandemic was at its peak. He was on the founding team of Mission Lane, part of a team of three with managerial responsibility for digital marketing and growth. He was also a digital marketing manager at LendUp, and spent five years working in creative roles at OMD, Mediacom and ?What If! Innovation where he was responsible for a variety of challenging and creative client briefs that spanned industries, from Automotive to Pharma to Financial Services.

“We’re thrilled to have Alex join our executive team at a crucial time when our business is growing quickly, helping restaurants and retailers across the country recruit the best blue collar workers during a very competitive market,” says Vivian Wang, founder and CEO of LANDED. “There is high turnover in these industries – up to 130 percent in the restaurant industry- and blue collar workers are really an underserved market. Alex will help us reach more businesses and workers in need of connecting quickly to fill open positions. His experience in financial services is also very helpful as LANDED will be adding new services to promote financial wellness, including fair and transparent financial products such as earned wage access, credit building, and stablecoin-powered savings accounts.”

Hiring managers sign up for the LANDED Employer platform, and input hiring goals such as role titles, headcount, pay rate and locations. LANDED then presents the employer with candidates who are the best matches for their open positions based on its intelligent matching algorithm, driven by AI tech. Hiring managers can sit back and relax as LANDED takes care of the sourcing, vetting, engaging, and interview scheduling for all their candidates.

Job seekers using the LANDED app or online portal are guided through setting up their LANDED candidate profile, which includes details on their work experience, location, and shift availability. LANDED’s AI-based intelligent matching technology matches candidates with employers who are the best fit.

“I was immediately drawn to LANDED because of Vivian who is a tenacious founder with a laser focus on the company vision, profitability, and unit economics,” adds Alex Mann, Head of Growth at LANDED. “LANDED is special because of its honorable mission to unlock greater employment opportunities for a typically forgotten class, and I’m excited to join the team and be part of an amazing origin story helping blue collar workers find jobs and helping businesses land the best candidates.”