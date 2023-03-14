Lankybox Kitchen Launches Lineup of Collectible Trading Cards

Lankybox Kitchen, the delivery-only restaurant brand created by the popular entertainment brand, LankyBox, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, announced the launch of its exclusive collectible trading cards. Starting today, when fans place an order for Lankybox Kitchen’s menu of kid-friendly comfort foods, like pan pizzas and deep dish mac-and-cheeses, they will receive one pack of three unique trading cards. Ranging from common, rare to super rare, guests will find beloved LankyBox characters, including Foxy and Boxy on the collectible items, plus LankyBox Kitchen’s tasty menu items. Available while supplies last, the cards feature 20 different eye-catching and vibrant designs.

“We are delivering a moment beyond food by offering our fans one-of-a-kind collectible items to accompany the exclusive content they receive when ordering from LankyBox Kitchen” said Stephanie Sollers, CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts. “We know how loyal the fans are to LankyBox creators Justin and Adam, and how much they love to immerse themselves in the LankyBox universe, so these trading cards are the perfect addition to the overall experience we offer to our guests.”

From the kitchens of Chuck E. Cheese, LankyBox Kitchen is VDC’s first-ever kids influencer virtual restaurant inspired by vloggers Justin Kroma and Adam McArther, offering a menu of great-tasting, family-friendly menu items, including personal pan pizzas, twice-baked wings, boxy mac-and-cheeses and salads, plus fun desserts, like colorful churros dusted with cotton candy, sour apple and blue raspberry sugar. Lankybox Kitchen also offers food and fun for the entire family with its Family Meals. Guests may choose from a selection of pizza, wings, salads or desserts to create a meal perfect for families of two to four. Each order comes in signature Lankybox packaging, plus a QR code that links to a special video for fans to enjoy while indulging in a variety of creative and kid-friendly dishes.