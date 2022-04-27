Laredo Taco Company to Offer Free Fajita Tacos on Cinco de Mayo

Laredo Taco Company, 7‑Eleven, Inc.’s popular restaurant concept, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by giving out one free Chicken and Beef Fajita Taco to its text subscribers.

Found in select 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores and known for its tacos, tortillas, and expansive salsa bar, LTC offers customers authentic flavors from the Texas and Mexico border.

On May 5th, customers can head to participating LTC locations and indulge in their favorite Fajita Taco in honor of Cinco de Mayo. Here’s a closer look at the free taco options:

Chicken Fajita Taco: Sizzling delicious chicken fajitas combined with hand-chopped bell peppers, tomatoes and onions with the perfect blend of spices and wrapped in a handmade tortilla creates a savory combination of authentic flavors.

Beef Fajita Taco: sizzling-hot beef fajita meat, paired with hand-chopped bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes, wrapped in a hot-off-the-grill tortilla delivers a flavor sensation that satisfies even the biggest appetite.

To receive their free taco, customers must subscribe to LTC by texting “Tacos” to 88388. On May 5th at 9:00 am local time, a free mobile couple will be sent via text to all LTC subscribers. Taco fanatics can also find the coupon on the Laredo Taco Company website or on its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.