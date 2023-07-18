Latto Gets Her Own Flavor at Wingstop: Lemon Herb Remix

Wingstop kicked off a collaboration Tuesday with longtime brand fan and hip-hop artist Latto to debut a specialty zesty dry rub: Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix. The new flavor, crafted by Latto and Wingstop’s culinary team, is now available in all restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Lemon Herb Remix packs tastes of zesty lemon, aromatic herbs, and savory garlic, captivating fans with an irresistible combination of familiar yet innovative flavors, new to the chicken wing and sandwich space.

Not only will Wingstop and Latto fans experience a new flavor, they also introduced The Latto Meal – a craveable group meal that brings Latto’s ideal flavor experience to life. In honor of her signature 7-7-7 lottery winning energy, the meal features 21 classic wings, two dips and one large fry.

“You can’t beat this flavor don’t play with me. I crafted my very own Lemon Herb Remix flavor with Wingstop and it’s 10/10,” says Latto. “I’ve been obsessed and eating Wingstop for years. To order The Latto Meal just how I do, go with all flats in my signature flavor and all the ranch. It’s so good that you’ll be fighting over the last wing, just like my sister Brook and I do.”

Wingstop’s newest commercial features Latto bringing hand sauced-and-tossed Lemon Herb Remix wings and seasoned fries to girls night, featuring her hit song “Put It on Da Floor.”

“Wingstop fans crave our differentiated flavor, and as an emerging artist, Latto has brought her own differentiated flavor to the music industry,” says Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. “We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration to life with Latto to bring flavor fans into Wingstop through big, bold flavor with the Lemon Herb Remix.”

The flavor innovation comes just in time for National Chicken Wing Day – deemed Wingstop Wing Day – where fans can get five free wings on Saturday, July 29, redeemable with the code FREEWINGS at checkout on Wingstop.com or the app.