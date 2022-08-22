Lavu Offering Integration of Third Party Delivery Platforms for POS Customers

Lavu, a major global restaurant software and payments solution provider built by restaurant people, announced that new and existing Lavu POS customers in the United States and Canada can directly integrate third party delivery platforms into their POS, streamlining the online ordering and delivery process.

Starting Monday, Lavu merchants will be able to see and auto-accept all orders, as well as analyze data across all locations and platforms using a single tablet. Powered by an integration with Otter, thousands of restaurants will eliminate the chaos of managing online orders separately, and will allow them to use their time delivering great guest experiences and growing their businesses.

The following delivery partners, and more, will be integrated into Lavu’s POS in the US and Canada: UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates, Caviar, Order with Google, Club Feast, Grubhub, GoDysh, Lovett, Hungry Panda, Palette Labs, Skip the Dishes, ChowNow, Seamless, Ritual, Bite Squad, Zuppler and Waitr.

“Third party delivery apps have served as a lifeline for restaurants, allowing them to bring in new customers and orders during challenging times,” says Saleem S. Khatri, CEO of Lavu. “By uniting these platforms with their existing point of sale, it makes the delivery process for restaurants smoother, ultimately improving customer service, and enables them to better understand and optimize their sales.”