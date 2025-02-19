Layne’s Chicken Fingers, the fan-favorite chicken franchise out of Texas, is bringing a new location to Tyler. Opening in February 2025 at 4040 S. Broadway, the new location will give Tyler residents a chance to find out what has made Layne’s an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don’t get much crispier than these.)

Taylor Thomas, who grew up in Tyler and helped expand his family’s Whataburger portfolio to 23 locations across East Texas, is spearheading this exciting venture. After completing his master’s degree in 2016 and gaining extensive restaurant operations experience, Thomas was drawn to Layne’s for its simplicity, quality, and family-oriented culture. Following a visit to several Dallas locations, he felt an instant connection to the brand and its leadership team. With a long-term vision for growth, Thomas plans to open 25 Layne’s locations throughout East Texas, starting with Tyler.

“My family’s legacy in the restaurant industry has taught me the importance of quality, teamwork, and community,” said Thomas. “Layne’s embodies all of those values, and I’m thrilled to bring this incredible brand to my hometown. We’re confident that Tyler will embrace Layne’s, and we’re excited about the opportunity to grow across the region.”

The menu will feature irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon and cheddar and of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne’s — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.

Layne’s new Tyler location is the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand’s roster of thriving restaurants, including 14 in Texas with an additional six in development to open in the first half of 2025.

“Taylor is an exceptional leader with a strong background in restaurant operations, and we’re excited to see his vision come to life in Tyler,” said Garrett Reed, CEO of Layne’s Chicken Fingers. “His commitment to quality and community aligns perfectly with our brand’s values, and we’re eager to continue expanding Layne’s presence in Texas and beyond.”

The franchise has plans to reach 100 open units in markets across the country within the next three years and is actively recruiting franchisees who want to join the growing brand. Top markets for development include Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and Minnesota.