Layne’s Chicken Fingers is bringing 10 new locations to Arkansas set to open within five years. The first restaurant will be located in the Hurricane Creek Village shopping center at I-30 and Alcoa Rd in Benton and is expected to open by the end of 2024. The new location will give Arkansas residents a chance to find out what has made Layne’s an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don’t get much crispier than these.)

Jake Willett, the former owner of an incredibly successful Denver-based landscaping business, is taking a leap of faith. After selling his landscaping business to a private equity firm, Willett began looking for his next opportunity. Following the numbers, he decided to break into the quick-service restaurant industry, signing a multi-unit deal with Layne’s Chicken Fingers, the Soon to be Famous chicken finger franchise. Willett will develop at least 10 Layne’s restaurants across the state and plans to make Layne’s the best regional brand in his market.

The menu will feature irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon, cheese and of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne’s — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.

“We’re happy to welcome Jake to the system,” says Chief Operating Officer Samir Wattar. “We know he will bring the same value to Layne’s as he did with his landscaping business. This multi-unit deal will introduce Layne’s to the state of Arkansas and we’re optimistic about the success.”

Layne’s new Arkansas locations are the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand’s roster of thriving restaurants. Since its 2021 foray into franchising, the brand has awarded 226 restaurants to passionate franchisees and is showing no sign of slowing down. With this entry to Arkansas, Layne’s is one step closer to its goal of having 50 units open and 200 sold by 2025.

Through its national expansion, Layne’s simple but delicious menu and welcoming restaurant atmosphere have helped it stand out above other competitors in the chicken market. In the over $59 billion fast food chicken segment, Layne’s finds an attractive balance between modern innovation and the proven classics, incorporating new flavors and technological advancements without losing the heart of what makes them special.

For franchisees looking to grow in the booming fast food chicken industry, Layne’s offers a standout product, a unique guest experience, and internal corporate support to encourage long-term success.

As it continues to grow, Layne’s is looking to sell out its home state of Texas and begin planting flags in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Florida.