PAR Technology Corporation, a leading foodservice technology provider, today announced that Layne’s Chicken Fingers—the Texas “Born and Breaded” chicken finger concept—has selected PAR Engagement to modernize its digital ordering and loyalty experience as the brand prepares for rapid expansion with over 300 restaurants in the development pipeline in the coming years.

PAR Engagement, a suite of ordering, loyalty, guest data, and marketing tools, will serve as the digital backbone for Layne’s next phase of growth. From mobile ordering and rewards to rich guest data and insights, the platform is designed to keep pace with brands on the rise.

“We’re growing fast, and we need tech that doesn’t just keep up but pushes us forward,” said Garrett Reed, CEO of Layne’s Chicken Fingers. “PAR gets that. With the new suite, Layne’s now has access to invaluable customer insights, data, and marketing tools that help us stay true to who we are. Diners, new or repeat, can be assured that our digital experiences welcome them with the same personal, localized feeling as any of our restaurants.”

With PAR Engagement, Layne’s is leveling up the guest experience with:

Frictionless digital ordering, complete with smart upsells, secret menu access, and dietary filters that enable growth and guest engagement

A loyalty program that drives repeat visits and integrates naturally into every digital interaction

Unified guest data to drive personalized marketing and boost retention

“Layne’s is entering a pivotal phase of growth, and that’s exactly what our tech is built for—scaling with brands and driving results,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “Layne’s is leaning into the future with an ambitious roadmap ahead, and we’re proud to help them build deeper, more personalized relationships with every guest.”

By aligning iconic flavor and service with data-driven convenience, Layne’s will continue to solidify its position as a dominant player in the chicken category with a powerful tech partner by its side.