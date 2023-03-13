Layne's Chicken Fingers Opens First Drive-Thru-Only Location

Layne’s Chicken Fingers, the Soon to be Famous fried chicken restaurant, has opened its first drive-thru-only location in Houston. Masroor Fatany, an experienced franchisee, is the businessman behind the new operation.

“I grew up in the Houston area, and after transferring from UT Dallas, I graduated with my master's from Texas A&M in 2008. After graduating, I received my CPA license and started working with Ernst & Young but soon realized I wanted to own my own business,” says Fatany. “My introduction to franchising started with a garage door franchise, and soon after, I started franchising with The Halal Guys, a fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant franchise. I now have seven locations.”

As he looked to expand his portfolio, Fatany says he searched for a concept that would have an impact but was less mainstream than other franchise giants.

The Houston location has leveraged existing real estate, remodeling a building formerly used as a drive-thru liquor store. Multiple Layne’s Chicken Fingers locations have noted substantial revenue hikes thanks to drive-thru and third-party delivery, and this location is optimized to serve that need.

“We’re excited to see the response to the new drive-thru-only model. There has been remarkable demand from guests looking to get their food fast,” explains Samir Wattar, COO. “With substantial franchising and food service experience, Masroor is a prime candidate to launch this new model in Houston.”

Layne’s continues to expand in Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, bringing new, innovative footprints as it proves its ability to thrive in various real estate models.

Franchise opportunities range from $656,000–$1,280,500, with different buildout options available.