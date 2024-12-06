Layne’s Chicken Fingers, the fan-favorite chicken franchise out of Texas, is coming to Pasadena. Celebrating a grand opening on December 7th with a DJ, swag giveaways and free Layne’s for a year. The new location at 5000 Fairmont Pkwy will give Pasadena residents a chance to find out what has made Layne’s an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don’t get much crispier than these.)

Masroor Fatany, the owner behind the expansion, is a multi-unit franchisee with both Layne’s and The Halal Guys, a fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant. Having grown up in the Houston area, Fatany returned following graduate school and began opening franchises.

After learning of and coming to love the Layne’s model, Fatany will be opening his fifth location in Pasadena within two and a half years, growing his portfolio to serve a wide range of guests in the Houston market. He also has plans to open a location in Mission Bend by year’s end.

“The response to our three existing Layne’s locations has been amazing, and I’m excited to see how our growth manifests moving forward,” Fatany said. “Our new restaurant in Pasadena will be a valuable addition to the community, and we’re kicking off with a huge grand opening celebration, including music, Layne’s swag giveaway and the chance to win free Layne’s for a year.”

The menu will feature irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon and cheddar and of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne’s — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.

Layne’s new Houston-area location is the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand’s roster of thriving restaurants, including 17 open and another 10 in the next 6 months in Texas.

“As we continue to grow rapidly in multiple markets nationwide, we remain committed to establishing a strong foothold in our home state,” said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. “Masroor is a prime example of the type of driven, committed business owner we want to represent us as we grow, and I’m proud to see him continuing to succeed in his Layne’s journey.”

The franchise has plans to reach 100 units in markets across the country within the next three years and is actively recruiting franchisees who want to join the growing brand. Top markets for development include Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida.