Layne’s Chicken Fingers, the fan-favorite chicken franchise out of Texas, is coming to Benton, Arkansas. Opening on December 16th at 2110 Highway 5, the new location will give Benton residents a chance to find out what has made Layne’s an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don’t get much crispier than these.)

Jake Willett, the former owner of a highly successful landscape maintenance business in Denver, is making his debut into the quick-service restaurant industry with Layne’s. After selling his landscape business to a private equity firm in 2021, Willett began exploring new ventures and decided to partner with Layne’s to develop at least 10 restaurants across the state. With this move, Willett plans to turn Layne’s into the premier regional chicken brand in Arkansas.

“I’m thrilled to bring Layne’s to Arkansas,” said Willett. “The brand’s commitment to quality and its dedicated real estate team made it the perfect choice for my next business venture. I’m looking forward to exceeding our initial plan of 10 units and truly becoming a key part of this community.”

The menu will feature irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon and cheddar and, of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne’s — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.

Layne’s new Benton location is the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand’s roster of thriving restaurants, planning to close the year out with more than 20 open nationwide.

“We are excited to have Jake join the Layne’s family and lead our expansion into Arkansas,” said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. “His entrepreneurial experience and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our brand values. We look forward to supporting Jake as he builds a strong presence for Layne’s throughout Arkansas.”

The franchise has plans to reach 100 open units in markets across the country within the next three years and is actively recruiting franchisees who want to join the growing brand. Top markets for development include Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida.