Layne’s Chicken Fingers, the Soon to be Famous chicken finger franchise with nearly 20 restaurants open across the U.S. and another 226 sold, will be opening for the first time in Utah with a location in Clearfield this year. Scott Davis, an experienced Layne’s Chicken Fingers franchisee and Texas native, is leading the brand’s growth in Utah and after recently securing real estate at 846 W 1700 S, he is on track to open the restaurant this December.

“Scott has selected a great site for his new restaurant,” said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. “Layne’s is a great fit for the Clearfield community, and we look forward to bringing our iconic crispy tenders and laid-back, guest-focused atmosphere to the area.”

The Clearfield deal is one of many in the Layne’s pipeline, but it is the first in Utah. As the franchise continues to grow its footprint, Davis will play a key role in driving brand awareness and catering to even more Layne’s fans nationwide.

“I’m really looking forward to opening Layne’s in Clearfield in the near future as I embark on spearheading the brand’s growth across Utah,” said Davis. “The W 1700 Street location will be a great place to serve the Clearfield neighborhood as Layne’s is introduced to the state. I am excited to continue building locations to bring our craveable chicken to guests across the state with plans to open a total of 16 locations over the next five years.”

In the $61 billion fast food chicken market, Layne’s strives to provide its guests with a unique and refreshing experience. Staying true to its roots, Layne’s still focuses on offering crispy, juicy chicken tenders but has also expanded its menu to include new sauces, chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps and milkshakes to meet the evolution of guest demand.

With a history of strong growth and incredible demand from guests, Layne’s is quickly expanding with passionate franchisees. Now that the real estate has been secured, Davis’ restaurant moves the system one step closer to having 50 units open by the end of 2025.

The Layne’s team is focusing its expansion on its home state of Texas as well as Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.