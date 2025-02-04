Layne’s Chicken Fingers, the fan-favorite chicken franchise out of Texas, is bringing a new location to Virginia. Opening in February at 34 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, the new location will give Warrenton residents a chance to find out what has made Layne’s an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don’t get much crispier than these.)

Layne’s entry into Virginia is led by Khurram Burney, a seasoned multi-unit operator and entrepreneur with extensive experience in hospitality. Burney owns and operates multiple Marriott International hotels and five locations of The Halal Guys. His passion for identifying gaps in the market led him to Layne’s, where he was drawn to the brand’s simplicity, high-quality food, and strong leadership team. Burney has secured exclusive development rights for Virginia and Washington, D.C., with plans to open 10 locations.

“I’ve been searching for a concept that fills a true gap in the market, and Layne’s is exactly that. There’s a growing demand for high-quality halal options, and I’m excited to introduce Layne’s to Virginia, starting with Warrenton. This isn’t just another business venture for me—this is a brand

I’m personally invested in growing,” said Burney. “With exclusive market rights, I can fully dedicate my efforts to promoting and expanding Layne’s, ensuring it becomes a household name in the region.”

The menu will feature irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon and cheddar and of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne’s — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.

Layne’s new Warrenton location marks the brand’s expansion into Virginia, adding to its growing roster of locations in Texas and beyond

“Khurram is the ideal franchise partner to bring Layne’s to Virginia. His deep experience in hospitality, combined with his passion for growing meaningful brands, aligns perfectly with our vision. We’re thrilled to support him as he introduces Layne’s to a brand-new market,” said Garrett Reed, CEO of Layne’s Chicken Fingers.

The franchise has plans to reach 100 units in markets across the country within the next four years and is actively recruiting franchisees who want to join the growing brand. Top markets for

development include Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and Minnesota.