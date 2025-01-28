Le Macaron French Pastries, America’s leading macaron cafe franchise, has announced it will be supplying Leonidas Belgian Chocolate in all stores. Both brands are family-founded, owned and operated, and share similar missions of bringing people happiness through authentic, high-quality, European-style baked goods.

Le Macaron is the first and original, boutique-style French pâtisserie concept characterized by luxury and simplicity, captivating the hearts and palates of locals and tourists alike with its delicious macarons, handcrafted pastries, artisanal gelato, LaVazza coffee, and now, Leonidas chocolate. Le Macaron’s commitment to quality, tradition, and customer experience set the brand apart, establishing a familial, tight-knit customer base that continues to grow.

“We are proud to sell such quality chocolates in our stores. Much like we pride ourselves on delivering affordable, authentic and high-quality ingredients in our macarons, Leonidas only uses chocolate made with 100% pure cocoa butter and sustainable cocoa, making them the perfect addition to our available array of sweets in addition to our macarons,” said Rosalie Guillem, co-founder of Le Macaron French Pastries.

Founded by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey Saba, Le Macaron French Pastries brings the roots of French patisseries to the United States. After leaving France and founding the first location in Sarasota, Florida, the family-owned brand has grown nationwide with over 60 locations open and an additional 11 under construction.

For those looking to bring an established concept to their community, Le Macaron French Pastries combines simple operation with premium products. Offering an easy-to-follow and scalable business model, franchisees will benefit from access to training, support, and resources to aim for expedited business growth, maximize the potential for success, and work towards a great work-life balance. The investment to open a Le Macaron location ranges from $91,730 to $454,000 with costs varying based on factors such as location and model. Delicious menu items, coupled with welcoming and caring staff, make Le Macaron an enticing option for franchise partners.