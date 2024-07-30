Le Macaron French Pastries – the leading French pastries and macaron franchise in the United States – continues to see an increase in demand for its franchise opportunity throughout the first half of 2024, with the opening of seven new locations thus far in 2024. In addition to the opening of new locations, the brand is excited to announce four new deals signed for the first half of 2024, bringing six locations into development. With 15 thriving years of operation, the concept has seen immense popularity with its pastry shops, boasting 63 operational locations throughout the nation.

Le Macaron French Pastries franchisees opened their doors to provide delicious and authentic French desserts to the following communities so far in 2024:

Columbus, OH

Murfreesboro, TN

Long Beach, CA

Tarpon Spring, FL

Sacramento, CA

Omaha, NE

Rehoboth Beach, DE

“The first half of 2024 has been a banner year for Le Macaron,” said Rosalie Guillem, co-founder of Le Macaron French Pastries. “We’ve seen an unprecedented surge in growth, opening more locations than ever in the first half of a year. This expansion is a testament to the enduring love affair our customers have with our exquisite pastries. We’re deeply grateful to our guests and dedicated franchisees who are instrumental in sharing a taste of authentic French pastries with the entire country.”

Founded by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey Saba, Le Macaron French Pastries brings the roots of French patisseries to the United States. After leaving France and founding the first location in Sarasota, Florida, the brand has grown nationwide with 63 locations open and an additional 12 in development.

The elegant specialty retail cafe offers an authentic taste of French culture through an array of macarons, pastries, gelatos, and coffees. Their innovative approach, including a compact café model, caters to convenience without compromising the quality of the product. Le Macaron French Pastries sets itself apart in the industry with its commitment to exceptional customer care and truly authentic products, inviting customers to indulge in the pleasure of French baked goods. With every macaron being baked at the franchise’s confectionary, it is just another way in which the franchise opportunity caters to everyone with its ease of operations.

“As we continue to have franchise growth, our commitment to delivering quality products to our guests remains our number one priority as we look to stay true to our roots,” continued Guillem. “We are dedicated to providing our franchisees with comprehensive support and training to set them up for success.”

The bakery and confectionary industry has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years and is currently at $960 billion with a growth rate of over 5% each year. For those looking to bring an established concept to their community, Le Macaron French Pastries combines simple operation with a premium product. Offering an easy-to-follow and scalable business model, franchisees will benefit from access to training, support, and resources to aim for expedited business growth, maximize the potential for success, and work towards a great work-life balance. The investment to open a Le Macaron location ranges from $91,730 to $454,000 with costs varying based on factors such as location and model. Delicious menu items, coupled with welcoming and caring staff, make Le Macaron a wholesome specialty retail cafe for customers, and an exciting option for franchise partners.