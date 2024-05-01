Le Macaron French Pastries – the leading French pastries and macaron franchise in the United States – continues to see a rise in demand for its franchise opportunity in Q1 of 2024, with six new locations opened and three new deals for the development of five new locations. With 15 thriving years of operation, the concept has seen immense popularity with its pastry shops, boasting 67 locations open and 10 in development throughout the nation.

Le Macaron French Pastries franchisees opened their doors to provide delicious and authentic French desserts to the following communities so far in 2024:

Columbus, OH

Murfreesboro, TN

Long Beach, CA

Tarpon Spring, FL

Sacramento, CA

Omaha, NE

The brand also signed new deals in Q1, partnering with three new franchisees to continue their explosive growth. Liz Carpenter is set to bring one location to Thousand Oaks, CA, Jing Zhou and Leo Liu have signed on to develop three units in the Portland metropolitan area, and Phong Nguyen will be opening a location in Orange, CA. In Q2, the brand plans to build upon this development success, looking/set to expand into Bethlehem, PA, Rehoboth Beach, DE, Raleigh, NC, and Cumming, GA.

“In our fifteen years of business, we have never opened so many locations in the first quarter of the year,” says Rosalie Guillem, co-founder of Le Macaron French Pastries. “We are immensely proud and grateful of the growth we have seen so far this year. We credit this growth to the exquisite products we have created, and to our incredible guests and franchisees for continuing to support us in our journey to bring authentic French pastries to the U.S.”

Founded by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey Saba, Le Macaron French Pastries brings the essence of French patisseries to the United States. After leaving France and founding the first location in Sarasota, Florida, the brand has grown nationwide with 67 locations open and an additional 10 in development. The elegant specialty retail cafe offers an authentic taste of French culture through an array of macarons, pastries, gelatos, and coffees. Their innovative approach, including a compact café model, caters to convenience without compromising the quality of the product. Le Macaron French Pastries sets itself apart in the industry with its commitment to exceptional customer care and truly authentic products, inviting customers to indulge in the pleasure of French baked goods.

“As we continue to grow, we look to stay true to our roots,” continues Guillem. “Our commitment to consistently delivering quality products to our guests remains front of mind. To keep this commitment, we are dedicated to providing our franchisees with a combination of comprehensive support and training to set them up for success.”

The bakery and confectionary market has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, and is currently at $960 billion with a growth rate of over 5% each year. For those looking to bring an established concept to their community, Le Macaron French Pastries combines simple operation with a premium product. Offering an easy-to-follow and scalable business model, franchisees will benefit from access to training, support, and resources to aim for expedited business growth, maximize the potential for success, and work towards great work-life balance. The investment to open a Le Macaron location ranges from $91,730 to $454,000 with costs varying based on factors such as location and model. Delicious menu items, coupled with welcoming and caring staff, make Le Macaron a wholesome specialty retail cafe for customers, and an exciting option for franchise partners.