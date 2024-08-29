Le Macaron French Pastries, a leading French pastries and macaron franchise in the United States, announced a new franchise partner in Denver Area, Colorado. Le Macaron is targeting Colorado for growth as it continues its expansion nationwide. As the demand for authentic and quality desserts increases, Le Macaron is actively seeking additional franchisees to join its family and allow more communities to try authentic French Pastries.

“As we continue to grow, we’re focusing on markets where consumers are driving demand for elevated desserts and experiences,” said Rosalie Guillem, co-founder of Le Macaron French Pastries. “We believe Colorado has an ideal mix of communities, and a vibrant, growing population. We’re looking forward to bringing Le Macaron to Colorado and building on the success we’ve seen in other regions across the country.”

Founded by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey Saba, Le Macaron French Pastries brings the roots of French patisseries to the United States. After leaving France and founding the first location in Sarasota, Florida, the brand has grown nationwide with 64 locations open and an additional 11 under construction.

The elegant specialty retail cafe offers an authentic taste of French culture through an array of macarons, pastries, gelatos, and coffees. Their simple operations, including a centralized confectionary, allow convenience and ease to franchisees while also providing quality and consistency of product. Le Macaron French Pastries sets itself apart in the industry with its commitment to exceptional customer care and truly authentic products, inviting customers to indulge in the pleasure of French baked goods.

“With over 60 locations, 15 years in operation, and 2 million macarons made each year, our size and scale really showcase our success,” continued Guillem. “We are dedicated to providing our franchisees with comprehensive support and training to set them up for success. We look forward to finding more franchisees in Colorado and continuing to build the brand and the Le Macaron family.”

The bakery and confectionary industry has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years and is currently at $960 billion with a growth rate of over 5% each year. For those looking to bring an established concept to their community, Le Macaron French Pastries combines simple operation with a premium product. Offering an easy-to-follow and scalable business model, franchisees will benefit from access to training, support, and resources to aim for expedited business growth, maximize the potential for success, and work towards a great work-life balance. The investment to open a Le Macaron location ranges from $91,730 to $454,000 with costs varying based on factors such as location and model. Delicious menu items, coupled with welcoming and caring staff, make Le Macaron a wholesome specialty retail cafe for customers, and an exciting option for franchise partners.