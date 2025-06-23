LEAD, the premier leadership development platform for the hospitality industry, announced its upcoming LEAD Dallas event on July 9 – an inspiring evening of real stories, powerful insights, and meaningful connection for the next generation of restaurant leaders.

LEAD Dallas is not just an event – it’s a movement. Designed for leaders at all levels, attendees will hear directly from industry changemakers as they share their personal journeys, challenges overcome, and the moments that shaped their leadership paths.

Featured Speakers Include:

Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D. | Texas Restaurant Association

Gregg Majewski | Craveworthy Brands

Jack Gibbons | FB Society

Matt Rolfe | Leadership Coach & Author

Kristin Albert | Craveworthy Brands

Kim DeCarolis | Strategy & Growth Expert

Kelly Grogan | Founder, CRUMBS

Katy Stocks | Thrive Restaurant Group

Laura Wilber | Dinova

Who Should Attend?

This event is a must for:

General & Assistant General Managers

District, Area, and Field Leaders

Catering & Sales Managers

People & Culture Professionals

Restaurant Support Teams

Anyone growing into—or redefining—their leadership role

Why Attend or Send Your Team?

“Hospitality leadership can be lonely – and this event is a reminder that you’re not alone. It’s a space to recharge, to hear from others who’ve been in your shoes, and to walk away with the tools and confidence to lead with purpose,” said Amy Hom, Founder of LEAD.

“Whether you’re attending yourself or sending your team, LEAD events are a direct investment in stronger leadership, better culture, and long-term growth,” said Kelly Grogan, Council Member of LEAD.

What to Expect:

Real leadership stories you won’t hear anywhere else

Tangible takeaways for navigating today’s toughest challenges

High-value networking in a no-fluff, all-heart environment

A room full of leaders who get it—and want to grow

Can’t attend? Check out the LEAD Podcast – a free resource where hospitality leaders share honest conversations on overcoming adversity, leading with heart, and building a career that matters.

Space is limited. Register now: https://leaddallas.rsvpify.com