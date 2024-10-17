A tribute to matriarch Thelma Beall’s 100 years of life and love for bringing people together, Ledo Pizza invites guests to join the celebration with 100-cent ($1) fountain drinks and iced tea during the week of Oct. 20 at participating locations.

“Ledo Pizza has always been about family, togetherness and community,” said Thelma Beall. “I’ve been lucky to witness its growth and how our little restaurant has become a cherished part of so many lives over the years.”

In addition to the centennial celebration, Ledo has rolled out its Football Deal for fans to complement the now fully-in-swing NFL season while indulging in an 18-inch, one-topping Ledo Pizza paired with 12 jumbo wings for $39.99. Ledo is also continuing its annual Pink Box Initiative, an October tradition aimed at raising awareness and funds for local breast cancer charities.

“There’s no better way to enjoy the game and support the community than with great food from Ledo,” said Jamie Beall, CEO and grandson of Thelma. “As we celebrate my grandmother’s incredible legacy, we invite everyone to ‘Rise With the Flock’ and enjoy our delicious offerings.”

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick-cut pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soups, salads and cheesy garlic bread.