Lee Kum Kee, a global producer of authentic Asian sauces and condiments, announced an exciting new brand partnership with Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, a popular quick-service restaurant chain offering fresh and flavorful Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls.

This partnership will see Lee Kum Kee’s Teriyaki Glaze, known for its sweet and savory flavor profile, used to create a new and irresistible menu option: The Chicken Teriyaki Poke Bowl. The ready-to-use glaze will also be featured as a permanent menu item at all Uncle Sharkii locations nationwide, giving customers the option to incorporate it in other poke bowls across the menu.

“We are thrilled to partner with Uncle Sharkii to bring our Teriyaki Glaze to their menu,” said Grace Chow, VP of Mainstream Foodservice and Industrial Sales for Lee Kum Kee (USA). “Our glaze is a perfect complement to the fresh seafood and vegetables in poke bowls, and we know customers will love the added depth of flavor it provides.”

Japanese immigrants brought teriyaki west with them to Hawaii when they came to work on sugar plantations on the islands in the 19th century. Since then, it has been a popular form of cooking, especially along the west coast. “Teri” refers to the shine that happens because of the sugars, and “yaki” translates to grill. Lee Kum Kee’s Teriyaki Glaze is made with a blend of soy sauce, mirin, sugar, and other seasonings, creating a rich and flavorful glaze that is perfect for marinating, grilling, or dipping.

Lee Kum Kee’s Teriyaki Glaze aligns with Uncle Sharkii’s mission to become America’s poke shop. “Teriyaki glaze brings a familiar and beloved flavor to our menu, enhancing our offerings and delighting our customers. It’s a flavor that has been requested by multiple patrons,” stated Quynh Vu, Director of Marketing for Uncle Sharkii.