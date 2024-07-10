Leer Inc., a leading brand in temperature-controlled storage solutions, proudly announces the release of its latest product line: Refrigerated Reach-In Storage Solutions. Engineered for diverse commercial applications, these units are perfect for restaurants, convenience stores, and more, offering superior reliability and flexibility for both Indoor and Outdoor cold storage needs.

Introducing the new line of Refrigerated Reach-In Storage units, available in both indoor and outdoor models, including the S40 Cooler, S40 Freezer, S85 Cooler, and the S85 Freezer.

“We understand the challenges businesses face in maximizing their cold storage capacities with reliable and efficient solutions. Our new, fully-weatherproof, Outdoor Refrigerated Reach-In Storage units address these needs by allowing businesses to leverage their unused outdoor real estate,” says Ben Albregts, President of Leer, Inc.

Weatherproof Construction: Create extra cold storage away from your paying customers. The patented offset seams are precision machine formed, resulting in water-tight lock-form seams. This creates a robust weatherproof product, that you can place outside for years to come.

Precise Temperature Control: Be confident your product will remain in optimal condition. Eco- friendly R290 refrigerant, electronic controls, and a automatic defrost system delivers precise temperature control (34 to 46°F for Coolers; -4°F to 0°F for Freezers).

User Convenience: Adjustable heavy-duty shelving each capable of 100lbs, large door openings, and LED lighting provide easy access and superior organization.

Leer’s Refrigerated Reach-In Storage offers a reliable and efficient solution for extra cold storage needs. To learn more, visit: https://leerinc.com/products/refrigerated-reach-in-storage/