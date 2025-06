Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, a name synonymous with delicious, homestyle fried chicken for nearly 60 years, is adding a new rhythm to summer with its Taste the Music Giveaway*, presented in partnership with the Rose Music Center at The Heights in Ohio.

The promotion invites Lee’s customers to turn up the flavor and volume by entering for a chance to win one of eight concert experiences this August at the Rose Music Center. By scanning a QR code at participating Lee’s locations or texting “CONCERT” to 1-833-468-1835, Lee’s Rewards members will receive $5 off a $15 purchase and a link to the giveaway entry form. Completing the form enters the guests for a chance to win four tickets to a concert of their choice, plus a Lee’s concession voucher to feed their entire group.

“This partnership brings together two things we know our guests love, which is great food and great music,” said Dan Sokolik, VP of Marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “It’s a fun way to reward our loyal customers while introducing new guests to the experience of being part of the Lee’s Famous Rewards family.”

Eight winners will be selected throughout the summer to enjoy one of the following performances at the Rose Music Center:

Sat, Aug 2 – April Wine & Molly Hatchet

Sun, Aug 3 – Air Supply

Tue, Aug 5 – Toad the Wet Sprocket

Thu, Aug 7 – The Temptations & The Four Tops

Sat, Aug 9 – Dark Star Orchestra

Sat, Aug 16 – Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and The Oak Ridge Boys

Sun, Aug 17 – Brit Floyd Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour

Guests who are not yet Lee’s Famous Rewards members can sign up during the entry process to unlock the $5 reward and access the giveaway form. Guests can also visit LeesTasteTheMusic.com to learn more.

For more information about Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, visit LeesFamousRecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

* Giveaway Disclaimer: Enter for a chance to win four (4) tickets to a show of your choice from the list. All entries must be received by July 27, 2025, and winners will be contacted by July 30, 2025 using the contact information provided in the form. Limit one (1) entry per person. No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of Ohio who are 18 years of age or older. One winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries. Prize includes four (4) tickets to one selected show, subject to availability; transportation, parking, and other expenses are not included. Void where prohibited. By entering, you agree to the official rules and consent to be contacted if selected.