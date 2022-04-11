Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Announces Latest Store in Delphos, Ohio

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken announced the opening of its newest franchised restaurant in Delphos, Ohio. Franchisees Ryan and Wanda Hoehn are expanding the success of their Wapakoneta location by moving into an additional market, remodeling the Chik N House restaurant at 239 W. 5th in Delphos as a Lee's with plans to retain current employees and hire and train additional staff.

"Ryan and Wanda are a perfect example of what we look for in our Lee's franchisees given their dedication to learning our systems and becoming great operators," says Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "They received the brand's 'Rising Star Award' last year for producing the highest sales growth of any unit in our whole system in 2020, and now we’re excited to see them become multi-unit owners with this second location in Delphos. We can’t wait for Ryan and Wanda to grow their following of 'famous fans' in their northwest Ohio locations."

"After establishing Lee's Famous Recipe in Wapakoneta, we are ready to expand our business and grow our relationship with Lee's," says Wanda Hoehn. "We believe the Delphos community is a great addition to our business and the Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Brand. We are excited to make Delphos, Ohio 'famous.'"

The Hoehn's Wapakoneta Lee's location was named the 2021 Small Business of the Year by the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce, and the Hoehn's received the Rising Star award at the Lee's National Convention last fall.

"We are very much interested in getting involved in the local community," Hoehn adds. "We are involved with area schools in several ways – providing free meal coupons to teachers to use as rewards; catering meals for groups such as athletic teams, band and choir banquets, award dinners and many other clubs; and we offer a popular concession stand fundraiser to schools. The way it works is that the organization running the concession stand purchases our chicken strips at a discounted rate and then sells the breast strips to the spectators to make a profit for their group."

The new Delphos location will feature varying family and personal meals at a discounted price each week, and dessert and drink promotions will change every several weeks. The remodeled 1,700 sq. ft. location has both dine-in, drive through, and mobile ordering options available and will offer a full menu of fresh, never frozen, hand-breaded, honey-dipped chicken along with other classic favorites, famous sides, and house-brewed tea Monday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.